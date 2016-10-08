Delhi

M.P. government regularises 48,000 daily wagers

In a bonanza during the festival season, Madhya Pradesh government on Friday regularised 48,000 daily wagers in the government service, a decision which would cost Rs 280 crore annually to the State exchequer.

The State Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan cleared the proposal, Public Relations Minister Narottam Mishra said.

These employees would get the next annual increment on September 1 next year, Mr Mishra told reporters, adding that they would be entitled to 125 per cent dearness allowance (DA).

As per the decision, the daily wagers who started working between May 16, 2007, to September 1, 2016, will be regularised as permanent government staffers.

- PTI



A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
TRENDING TODAY