M.P. government regularises 48,000 daily wagers

In a bonanza during the festival season, Madhya Pradesh government on Friday regularised 48,000 daily wagers in the government service, a decision which would cost Rs 280 crore annually to the State exchequer.
The State Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan cleared the proposal, Public Relations Minister Narottam Mishra said.
These employees would get the next annual increment on September 1 next year, Mr Mishra told reporters, adding that they would be entitled to 125 per cent dearness allowance (DA).
As per the decision, the daily wagers who started working between May 16, 2007, to September 1, 2016, will be regularised as permanent government staffers.
