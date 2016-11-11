Long queues, scuffle outside banks in Punjab and Haryana

Long queues were seen at most of the bank branches and post offices in Punjab, Haryana as people came in hordes to exchange and deposit the old high denomination notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes.

Customers came to the branches as early as 8 in the morning at several places, a bank official said.

At some of the bank branches in Chandigarh, some people got into heated arguments with anyone jumping the queue.

Particularly senior citizens and women complained that no special arrangements were made for them as they stood in the queue for hours to get their work done.

“I completely ran out of money and I am left with Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes which I want to get them replaced for meeting daily needs,” said Nitin, a city-based resident.

Banks have also deployed security with the help of city police at various places to prevent any law and order problem.

To deal with the heavy rush of customers, banks had on Wednesday announced to set up additional counters for exchange of high denomination notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 which had been demonetised by the government a couple of days ago.

Banks have deployed extra staff at bank branches to facilitate customers so that they do not face any harassment.

Staff of the Zonal and Regional Offices have also been deployed in branches for disbursal of exchange amount of Rs 4,000 to the public.

Meanwhile, customers are required to fill a requisition slip as per format specified by RBI with proof of identity along for exchange of old high denomination notes. - PTI

Senior citizens and women complained that no special arrangements were made for them as they stood for hours