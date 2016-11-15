Long queues continue outside banks, ATMs

: Sunday in the Capital resembled the rest of the past week with no let-up in the rush of people trying to exchange the demonetised notes and withdraw money. Several claimed that their Sunday was spent queueing up outside banks and ATMs since early morning, even as some of the outlets were shut after running out of cash.
Long queues seemed the norm in the city, with people forming lines as early as 6 a.m. outside ATMs and banks to try and get cash.
Rumours in the air
Presence of security personnel outside banks remained hight a day after rumours spread of stampede and people plundering goods from a mall in Seelampur. To manage anxious crowds, as many as 3,400 personnel of paramilitary and the Delhi Police, along with 200 quick reaction teams have been deployed at ATMs and banks.
A senior police official said: “Since it’s a Sunday, we are expecting more of a crowd outside banks and ATMs. We have made adequate security arrangements to ensure no untoward incident occurs.”
Meera Jha, a senior citizen and resident of Minto Road, said she was now managing to get by through credit and borrowing.
“I went to the bank and stood in the queue for sometime but I could not take the strain. I have now borrowed money from my neighbours.”
