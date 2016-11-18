Long queues, ATMs run out of cash

Chaotic scenes and seemingly never-ending queues could still be seen outside banks and ATMs as people hustled to get valid currency notes for meeting daily expenses after the Centre’s demonetisation announcement last week.
Waiting in frustration
Cash-strapped people were seen waiting in frustration as most ATMs ran out of cash within hours after being stocked, while thousands of ATMs are still not functional.
Technical glitches
Adding to the customers’ woes, there have been reports of bank servers facing technical glitches.
The Centre had on November 8 banned Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 currency notes in a bid to curb black money and terror funding.
Even ATMs at the Union Finance Ministry and Parliament House witnessed long queues, with average waiting time of an hour.
Local stores stop lending
More and more people across the country are complaining about problems with regard to their daily basic needs as local stores have stopped lending goods and other essential items on credit.
Grappling with unending queues and frayed tempers in banks and to check operation of syndicates, the government on Tuesday decided to introduce a system of marking customers exchanging defunct currency notes with indelible ink from Wednesday onwards in major metro cities across India.
This, according to the government, will prevent syndicates and certain kind of people coming to a branch again and again and misusing the note-exchange facility. — PTI
