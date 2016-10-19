Liquor trader shot dead, police suspect gang rivalry

: Forty-two-year-old liquor businessman Manish Kumar, the elder brother of jailed gangster and former Gurgaon councillor Binder Gujjar, was shot dead by unidentified men in New Colony here late on Monday night.

Manish alias Pappu had gone to collect cash from one of his liquor shops on Old Railway Road in a Sports Utility Vehicle around 10 p.m. when over half-a-dozen armed men fired at him.

Manish, his driver Sukhbir, and an associate Liyaqat were taken to Medanta Hospital where Manish succumbed to injuries, the police said. Sukhbir and Liyaqat are undergoing treatment.

Manish’s father Karan Singh, who was present at the shop, in the First Information Report said: “Manish had come to the shop to collect cash in Hyundai Creta and was sitting in the front alongside driver Sukhbir. Liyaqat was sitting in the rear. As soon as salesman Kamlesh went to them with the cash, 8-10 men opened indiscriminate fire on them. Manish was hit in the head, stomach and chest. I called up Manish’s brother-in-law Ravi Kumar, who took all the three to Medanta Hospital where Manish was declared brought dead. Sukbhir was hit in the leg and Liyaqat in the back.” The assailants drove off in three cars after the attack.

Cloud of suspicion

Karan Singh, a resident of Shakti Nagar, has expressed suspicion over the relatives of gangster Sandeep Gadoli, who was murdered in alleged fake encounter by the Gurgaon Police at a hotel in Mumbai in February. Karan Singh has said in the FIR that his family had a long-standing rivalry with Gadoli and that the latter’s siblings had threatened to avenge his death before Diwali. He has also expressed suspicion over one Kaushal, a resident of Naharpur.

Manish operated 32 liquor vends and milk booths across Gurgaon.

The police suspect the murder is a result of inter-gang rivalry.

Binder, a rival of slain gangster Sandeep Gadoli, is serving a jail term at Bhondsi in connection with a murder case. His driver Ashok Kumar was allegedly shot dead last year by Gadoli’s men.

Their youngest brother Manoj Gujjar is one of the accused booked by the Mumbai Police as a conspirator in the alleged fake encounter of Gadoli.

This is the third murder in the Millennium City due to alleged inter-gang rivalry in less than a month, reviving the memories of incidents of gang war in early 2000s. On October 15, Vikram Sehrawat, suspected to be a member of a gang led by Rakesh Kumar Hayatpur, was found dead in Sector 37. On September 21, Mahesh alias Attack, a gangster, was shot dead outside his office near Jharsa Chowk on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway.