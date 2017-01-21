Delhi

Liquor bound for UP seized; one held

Brewing trouble: The police said the alcohol would have been distributed to influence voters in the upcoming polls; the vehicle from which the cartons were seized.

Brewing trouble: The police said the alcohol would have been distributed to influence voters in the upcoming polls; the vehicle from which the cartons were seized.   | Photo Credit: de21 liquor

: As many as 150 cartons of Indian-made Foreign Liquor, allegedly being smuggled to poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, were seized by the Delhi Police on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Nupur Prasad said the cartons were seized from one Jaideep alias Monu, who was carrying them in a tempo. Monu has been arrested and booked under relevant provisions of the Delhi Excise Act.

The alcohol, worth ₹15 lakh, was allegedly meant to influence voters in the neighbouring State.

Ms. Prasad said Monu was nabbed based on a tip-off.

Cops on the trail

“A team comprising head constables Ombir and Omdutt and Assistant Sub-Inspector Prahlad Singh was stationed at Seema Puri circle, where the accused was meant to go,” said Ms. Prasad.

“Around 5.25 p.m., a Mahindra Maxximo tempo coming from Anand Vihar side was intercepted. Upon checking the vehicle, 150 cartons of alcohol were found,” said Ms. Prasad.

During interrogation, Jaideep purportedly told the police that he along with one Anil was involved in the business of illegal sale of liquor. “Efforts are being made to trace Anil,” said Ms. Prasad.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 20, 2020 4:27:33 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/Liquor-bound-for-UP-seized-one-held/article17070376.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY