Liquor bound for UP seized; one held

: As many as 150 cartons of Indian-made Foreign Liquor, allegedly being smuggled to poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, were seized by the Delhi Police on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Nupur Prasad said the cartons were seized from one Jaideep alias Monu, who was carrying them in a tempo. Monu has been arrested and booked under relevant provisions of the Delhi Excise Act.

The alcohol, worth ₹15 lakh, was allegedly meant to influence voters in the neighbouring State.

Ms. Prasad said Monu was nabbed based on a tip-off.

Cops on the trail

“A team comprising head constables Ombir and Omdutt and Assistant Sub-Inspector Prahlad Singh was stationed at Seema Puri circle, where the accused was meant to go,” said Ms. Prasad.

“Around 5.25 p.m., a Mahindra Maxximo tempo coming from Anand Vihar side was intercepted. Upon checking the vehicle, 150 cartons of alcohol were found,” said Ms. Prasad.

During interrogation, Jaideep purportedly told the police that he along with one Anil was involved in the business of illegal sale of liquor. “Efforts are being made to trace Anil,” said Ms. Prasad.