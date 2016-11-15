Liquidity crunch hits hard

Businessmen at the Azadpur Mandi and other wholesale markets in the Capital are a worried lot. While clearing current stocks in the face of reduced prices is one concern, a bigger one is how the new batches will arrive.

Farmers, who bring in a bulk of the produce, demand to be paid in cash. Some even refused to leave until their accounts were settled.

The situation is equally bad for the transport companies. Talking to The Hindu , secretary general of the All-India Motor Transport Congress Naveen Gupta said truckers need to pay labourers for loading and unloading, which has been impacted because of the liquidity crunch.

“The toll has been removed but we need to eat and get vehicles serviced. Then there is the question of diesel. A withdrawal limit of Rs.24,000 per day will not be enough,” he said.