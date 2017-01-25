Light up dark spots, says HC

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday stressed the need to identify and light up all dark spots in the Capital. A Bench headed by Justice B.D. Ahmed also called for installation of CCTV cameras in the city.

The court was hearing a case it had taken up suo motu following the December 16 gang-rape of a woman in a moving bus. Delhi government's standing counsel Anuj Aggarwal said the proposal to install CCTV cameras had not yet been approved by the Centre on the grounds it was “gender neutral” and not “gender sensitive” or women specific. The Centre, however, clarified that the proposal was stuck over the issue of sharing of the camera feed.

Amicus Meera Bhatia said CCTV cameras should be a priority as additional police recruitment will take time.

On Wednesday, DCW chief Swati Maliwal asked for some Delhi ministers to be included in the special task force for women safety.