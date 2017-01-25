Light up dark spots, says HC

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday stressed the need to identify and light up all dark spots in the Capital. A Bench headed by Justice B.D. Ahmed also called for installation of CCTV cameras in the city.
The court was hearing a case it had taken up suo motu following the December 16 gang-rape of a woman in a moving bus. Delhi government's standing counsel Anuj Aggarwal said the proposal to install CCTV cameras had not yet been approved by the Centre on the grounds it was “gender neutral” and not “gender sensitive” or women specific. The Centre, however, clarified that the proposal was stuck over the issue of sharing of the camera feed.
Amicus Meera Bhatia said CCTV cameras should be a priority as additional police recruitment will take time.
On Wednesday, DCW chief Swati Maliwal asked for some Delhi ministers to be included in the special task force for women safety.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
Please Email the Editor