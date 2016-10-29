Light rain might dampen Kali Puja spirits tomorrow in Bengal

Celebrations for Saturday’s Kali Puja, the festival of lights, may get partially affected if the MeT Department’s forecast of a cloudy sky and light rain comes true.

“The sky will be generally cloudy and there is possibility of light rain during the day tomorrow in the metropolis and coastal areas of the State,” regional MeT director G. K. Das said here on Friday.

“A low-pressure trough exists along the Bay of Bengal till Bangladesh and this may lead to light rain in the southern parts of the State,” he said.

The regional MeT director, however, gave a ray of hope saying the skies were likely to clear up in the evening.

He said the weather would be sunny from Sunday, when Diwali would be celebrated.

Celebrations during the Durga Pujas earlier this month were also partially marred owing to rains on two days of the four-day festival. - PTI