Life term to father for raping daughter

: Observing that “the convict has not only ruined the body and soul of the victim but has also ruined her remaining life,’’ a Delhi court has awarded life imprisonment to a 37-year-old man for raping his 14-year-old daughter and making her pregnant.

The convict, Om Prakash, had started assaulting her when she was 11 years old. He would also threaten to kill her if she disclosed her ordeal to anyone.

In 2012, nearly four years later, she finally confided in her mother.

She then lodged an FIR with the Gukulpur police in north-east Delhi.

Another accused acquitted

There was another accused in the case charged with molesting the victim at the behest of her father, but the court acquitted him as the victim made improvements in her statements regarding the charges against him. The victim’s statement and its corroboration by her mother and the DNA test report clinched the charges against the accused.

“The sacrosanct relationship of the father and daughter has been demolished by the convict by his acts. If a father who protects and nurtures his children turns into their tormentor, there is no place on earth for those children to seek shelter,’’ Additional Sessions Judge Sanjay Sharma said while dismissing a plea for leniency by Prakash.

Irreparable damage

“The convict has not only ruined the body and soul of the victim but has also ruined her remaining life. No amount of compensation and words of solace can calm her down.. The height of the acts of the convict can be well understood from the fact that he made the victim pregnant and even during the pregnancy, he had committed rape upon her. For these dastardly acts, he deserves no sympathy or leniency,’’ the judge further said.

As the court found the convict financially incapable to pay compensation to the victim, it directed the Delhi Legal Services Authority, North-East, to pay a suitable compensation to the victim under the Victim Compensation Act.