Left asks voters to opt for ‘alternative’

Six Left parties today jointly appealed to the voters of Uttar Pradesh to vote for an “alternative” in the upcoming Assembly polls.
Addressing a rally here, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and CPI national secretary D. Raja said it was time to liberate the State from “separatist, communal and divisive forces” and from those committing “atrocities” on labourers, farmers, minorities and Dalits.
“There is an alternative. But, it has to be implemented through people’s support,” they said.
The Left leaders saw a “new beginning of unity” of opposition parties in the State where Assembly polls are due early next year. They said the Left parties have decided to go to the polls collectively and chart out an alternative.
The rally was also addressed by leaders of AIFB, CPI(ML), RSP and SUCI(C). PTI
