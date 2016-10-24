Delhi

Lalita suicide: Kabaddi player sent to police custody

Tragic end:People standing outside Lalita’s residence in Nangloi. Wife of national-level kabaddi player Rohit Chillar, she was found hanging in her home.— File Photo: PTI

Tragic end:People standing outside Lalita’s residence in Nangloi. Wife of national-level kabaddi player Rohit Chillar, she was found hanging in her home.— File Photo: PTI  

Husband was arrested by a Delhi Police team in Mumbai on October 21

National-level kabaddi player Rohit Chillar, arrested in connection with the alleged suicide of his wife Lalita, was on Sunday remanded to two days in police custody by a Delhi court.

Lalita had accused her husband and her in-laws of harassment.

Mr. Chillar was produced before a Duty Magistrate, who allowed the police to question him till October 25. The accused, who is in the Navy, was arrested by a Delhi Police team in Mumbai on October 21. He was brought to Delhi on Saturday night.

On October 21, Mr. Chillar’s father Vijay Singh was produced before a Link Magistrate, who remanded him to judicial custody till November 4 after the police did not seek custody.

Mr. Singh was arrested after he surrendered at Nangloi Police Station in west Delhi.

A sub-inspector with the Delhi Police, he was dismissed from service, police said. Lalita allegedly committed suicide on October 17 at her parents’ house in Nangloi.

In her suicide note, as well as audio and video clips left behind, she alleged that her in-laws “harassed” her over minor issues and her husband asked her to “go away from his life”.

A case was registered against Mr. Chillar and his father. Two Delhi Police teams were formed to arrest the father-son duo, who had also gone into hiding after Lalita’s alleged suicide. — PTI

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 23, 2020 1:40:45 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/Lalita-suicide-Kabaddi-player-sent-to-police-custody/article16080041.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY