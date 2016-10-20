Delhi

Lack of cleanliness lands six EDMC staff in trouble

Cracking down on those responsible for lack of cleanliness in the Shahdara (North) zone, the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) cut a day’s salary of six employees on Wednesday.

During an inspection, Mayor Satya Sharma had found sanitation to be lacking, with building material lying on the road, illegal hoardings, posters and banners put up, encroachment on public land and lack of cleanliness at an EDMC primary school in O-Block, Sundar Nagri. An unauthorised meat market was also found operating in Sundar Nagri.

As a result, one day’s salary of an administrative officer, a junior engineer (maintenance), the principal of the school, a school inspector, a veterinary inspector and a choudhary of the Horticulture Department was cut. Further, a warning was issued to these employees, apart from the Executive Engineer (Maintenance), Executive Engineer (Building) and an Assistant Engineer (Maintenance).

