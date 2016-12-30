Labourer killed in freak accident

: A 26-year-old labourer was killed when his leg was accidentally trapped inside a plastic items-manufacturing machine at a factory in outer Delhi’s Bawana on Wednesday.

The victim, Raj Kumar, was working with the machine when his pant happened to come in contact with the open parts of the machine. He was immediately pulled towards the machine, and his leg hurt in the process. He later died. A case of causing death by negligence was registered against the factory owner after the victim’s colleagues accused him of not covering the exposed part of the machine despite requests.