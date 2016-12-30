Labourer killed in freak accident

: A 26-year-old labourer was killed when his leg was accidentally trapped inside a plastic items-manufacturing machine at a factory in outer Delhi’s Bawana on Wednesday.
The victim, Raj Kumar, was working with the machine when his pant happened to come in contact with the open parts of the machine. He was immediately pulled towards the machine, and his leg hurt in the process. He later died. A case of causing death by negligence was registered against the factory owner after the victim’s colleagues accused him of not covering the exposed part of the machine despite requests.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor