L-G transfers 16 DANICS officers

In the second major reshuffle since he took over as Lieutenant-Governor, Anil Baijal on Tuesday transferred 16 DANICS officers, including Kuldeep Singh Gangar who has been at loggerheads with the Delhi government.

The move comes days after the Lieutenant-Governor transferred 14 IAS officers.

Senior Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Civil Service (DANICS) officer Gangar has been transferred as Deputy Commissioner (SDMC). Mr. Gangar, who was earlier project director (Rural Development) services, had been at loggerheads with the Aam Aadmi Party government over not being given any post.

Among the DANICS officers who have been given new responsibilities in the Delhi government and municipal corporations are S R Kataria. —PTI