L-G to hold meeting on crisis today

As the Capital continues to choke under a blanket of heavy smog, Lieutenant-Governor Najeeb Jung on Saturday called for a high-level meeting next week to discuss what Raj Niwas termed as “serious condition of air pollution in Delhi”.

The L-G has called for a meeting on Monday. A senior official said that Mr. Jung will take stock of the immediate, short-term and long-term measures, and chart the way forward in combating air pollution in the city.

As per the statement, Mr. Jung has specifically requested the presence of CM Arvind Kejriwal, Health Minister Satyendar Jain and Environment Minister Imran Hussain.