L-G stresses on cleanliness after first inspection

Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal on Sunday spoke about how the Capital urgently needed a parking policy, besides ensuring that public parks are only used by citizens, especially children, for physical activity, instead of becoming dumping grounds for construction waste or garbage.

The L-G’s observations, which came after a visit to locations in and around Saket on Sunday to take stock of the cleanliness here, are expected to be taken up in a series of meetings.

According to the Raj Niwas, the inspection included a visit to the erstwhile BRT corridor, Press Enclave Road, from Aurobindo Marg to Ring Road including Safdarjung Hospital and R.K. Puram, and Munirka on outer Ring Road.

The L-G was accompanied by various officials, including Puneet Goyal, Commissioner of South MCD; Uday Pratap Singh, Vice-Chairman of the Delhi Development Authority; and K. Kamaraj, Special Commissioner of Police.

“The L-G chaired a meeting, where he emphasised on solid waste management, removal of malba from pavements and public spaces, providing children with public spaces by freeing parks of garbage and parked vehicles, besides beautification of areas under flyovers and unclogging u-turns,” said a senior official from the L-G’s Secretariat.

Bats for public parks

The official added that Mr. Baijal stressed on the need for all agencies concerned to improve the condition of public parks. He also emphasised on putting in place an implementable ‘parking policy’ with active participation from stakeholders like the municipal corporations, DDA, Transport Department, PWD and the Delhi Police.

Mr. Goyal, meanwhile, has been assigned as the nodal officer in his jurisdiction for dealing with issues related to cleanliness and waste disposal, even as the L-G directed that agencies concerned ensure complete removal of malba from public spaces before releasing payment to contractors of civil works.