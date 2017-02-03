L-G seeks to make Delhi safer

In a move to ensure the security of women and children in the Capital, Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal has proposed the formation of a standing committee, which will comprise officers of the Delhi Police, the Women and Child Development Department and the Education Department.

In a high-level meeting held at Raj Niwas on Thursday, the L-G met senior officers of the Delhi Police and the Delhi government and issued directions like providing adequate number of public toilets and night shelters for women and adequate number of crèches for children, particularly in slums and JJ clusters.

‘Forensic facility’

The Delhi Police was instructed to share a list of ‘vulnerable routes and dark spots’ with agencies concerned, who would give a status report on corrective action taken. Further, the L-G discussed the possibility of setting up dedicated a ‘forensic facility’ to deal with cases of offences against women. Also, the L-G instructed the Chief Secretary to ensure action and submit a report within one month.