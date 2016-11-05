L-G meets top cops, asks police to up its game

A day after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal criticised the Delhi Police for failing to trace missing Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Najeeb Ahmed, the Lieutenant-Governor directed the force to speed up efforts.

The L-G issued directions to this effect during a meeting with the Delhi Police brass, which included Special Commissioner (Law and Order), Joint CP (South-East Range), and Head of the SIT, and took stock of the investigation, said a statement issued from Raj Niwas.

Police apprise Jung

It was also decided that the reward money be increased from Rs. 1 lakh to Rs. 2 lakh for information about the whereabouts of Ahmed, 27, a student of the School of Biotechnology and a native of Badaun in Uttar Pradesh. He went missing on October 15 after an on-campus scuffle allegedly involving members of the ABVP the night before.

Mr. Jung has now directed the police that no effort be spared to trace the student.

The police, meanwhile, told the L-G that all efforts were being made to trace him. They said that over 20,000 posters had been pasted in Delhi and outside.

The force also apprised the L-G that the incident has been repeatedly re-examined and that areas in and around JNU had been searched comprehensively several times. “SIT probing the case has verified over 300 autorickshaws plying in the area. It has so far deployed about 150 police personnel, including two teams per district,” the statement said.

It also stated that teams have been sent to Ajmer, Kota, Bareilly, Roorkee, Faizabad, Azamgarh, Badaun and other neighbouring cities.

“Many of Najeeb’s former teachers, friends and relatives have been contacted, including schools and other educational institutions he attended. CCTV cameras at various locations including the Metro, ISBT, railway stations and tolls are being scanned,” it added.

On Thursday, Mr. Kejriwal had said while participating in a solidarity meeting at JNU that Najeeb would come back only when Prime Minister Narendra Modi could be made to realise that he was losing votes over the issue.