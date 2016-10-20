L-G heads Delhi govt, not CM, court told in JNU video case

Lieutenant-Governor Najeeb Jung and not Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal heads the Delhi government, a scribe told a court here on Wednesday seeking dismissal of a complaint lodged by the AAP against him and others in the JNU video row.

Seeking dismissal of the complaint demanding action against him and others for airing allegedly doctored videos of a controversial event at JNU in February, the scribe’s counsel cited a Delhi High Court judgment on powers of the Delhi government and the L-G. “This complaint was filed on behalf of the Chief Minister’s Office and not the L-G office. Therefore, the complaint is not valid and should be dismissed,” the counsel appearing for the scribe said.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Sumit Dass posted the matter for November 8.

During the hearing, advocate Vijay Aggarwal, appearing for the editor of a news channel, arrayed as accused in the complaint with others, said the present complaint claims that the channel had aired a “doctored” video in the JNU controversy. “But the status report submitted by the Delhi Police claims that the video was genuine," he argued.

Senior advocate N. Hariharan, appearing for complainant, told the court that the present case was related to a separate video. The complaint has sought prosecution of the news channel for allegedly showing doctored videos relating to the event held in the JNU campus on February 9 where anti-India slogans were allegedly raised. — PTI