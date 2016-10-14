Delhi

L-G gives nod to two new police districts

To strengthen law and order in the Capital, Lieutenant-Governor Najeeb Jung has given the nod to a proposal to create two new police districts in the city, taking their number to 13.

The L-G has given his assent to creating two new districts -- Rohini and Shahdara -- and they are likely to be created by the end of this week, police officers said.

“The outer district is huge in terms of area. It is difficult for a single DCP to monitor the crime-prone district. Though the eastern range is divided into two districts, they are quite big. So it was felt that a new district should be created,” a senior police officer said.

‘To reduce crime rate’

The decision was taken to ensure speedy resolution of cases and reduce the crime rate, he said.

The outer district will be renamed Rohini district and a new outer district will be created with areas that were part of outer, west and southwest Delhi.

Shahdara will be a new district altogether. It will include areas from east and northeast Delhi like Vivek Vihar, Krishna Nagar and Mansarovar Park.

Officers said new districts could also be created out of south and southwest Delhi as they are also large in area.

Delhi, at present, is divided into 11 police districts headed by DCPs and 40 sub-divisions led by ACPs.

Seven more sub-divisions will be created to ease the burden on the ACPs.

The new sub-divisions will be Mayapuri, Chhawla, Mundka, Paschim Vihar, Nand Nagri, Mayur Vihar and Barakhambha Road, the officers said. — PTI

A letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 12, 2020 5:43:02 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/L-G-gives-nod-to-two-new-police-districts/article16070761.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY