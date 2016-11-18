L-G asks cops to help people at banks, ATMs

: Lieutenant-Governor Najeeb Jung has directed the Delhi Police to deploy adequate personnel at banks and ATMs to not only ensure security but also assist the elderly, women and unwell people waiting in queues.
After a review meeting held at the Raj Niwas on Thursday, Mr. Jung also appealed to the citizens of the Capital to not panic as there was sufficient reserve cash in the banks.
Be patient, says Jung
According to a statement issued from Raj Niwas, the L-G held a meeting with the Commissioner of Police, Special Commissioners of Police (Law & Order), Joint Commissioners of Police (All Ranges), and Deputy Commissioners of Police (All Districts) to review the law and order and arrangements at banks and ATMs.
“There is sufficient reserve cash in banks. They (citizens) must not lose composure. The issues are getting resolved and the police have been asked to assist all those queueing up outside banks and ATMs,” said the statement.
The Delhi Police, meanwhile, has deployed 12,000 policemen to manage the crowd that gathers to withdraw money and exchange old notes. Personnel of the paramilitary forces and Rapid Action Force (RAF) have also been deployed.
Further, after meetings held on the issue of pollution, Mr. Jung issued strict instructions to the police yet again to impound all vehicles that are over 15-years-old and still plying. The L-G has also asked households that employ watchmen, who keep themselves warm by burning dry leaves during winter, to ensure that they are provided electric heaters.
