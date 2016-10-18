Delhi

Kullu Dussehra festival concludes

Lord Raghunath Rathyatra being taken out on the concluding day of the Kullu Dussehra on Monday.- Photo: PTI

Lord Raghunath Rathyatra being taken out on the concluding day of the Kullu Dussehra on Monday.- Photo: PTI  

The week-long International Kullu Dussehra festival concluded in Kullu in Himachal Pradesh on Monday with traditional fanfare and the return of Raghunathji, the presiding deity of the valley to Sultanpur temple.

Presiding over the closing ceremony, Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh announced a five per cent increase in ‘nazrana’ (presentation amount) to the deities and Rs. 10,000 to the Bajantaris, who accompany the local deities participating in the festival.

He said the government would also “consider” to provide assistance to those coming for the festival with local deities from far-flung areas of the State.

The Chief Minister alleged that circumstances were “created” and “conspiracies were hatched” against the festival to make it “unsuccessful” but nothing such happened.

He stressed that people should not bring in politics in religious traditions and festivals.

“The ancient temples are not the property of anyone, though one could be a trustee or caretaker of them. Similarly, the Raghunath temple in Kullu also could not be property of any individual,” he said. - PTI

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 18, 2020 6:31:34 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/Kullu-Dussehra-festival-concludes/article16074448.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY