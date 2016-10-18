Kullu Dussehra festival concludes

The week-long International Kullu Dussehra festival concluded in Kullu in Himachal Pradesh on Monday with traditional fanfare and the return of Raghunathji, the presiding deity of the valley to Sultanpur temple.

Presiding over the closing ceremony, Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh announced a five per cent increase in ‘nazrana’ (presentation amount) to the deities and Rs. 10,000 to the Bajantaris, who accompany the local deities participating in the festival.

He said the government would also “consider” to provide assistance to those coming for the festival with local deities from far-flung areas of the State.

The Chief Minister alleged that circumstances were “created” and “conspiracies were hatched” against the festival to make it “unsuccessful” but nothing such happened.

He stressed that people should not bring in politics in religious traditions and festivals.

“The ancient temples are not the property of anyone, though one could be a trustee or caretaker of them. Similarly, the Raghunath temple in Kullu also could not be property of any individual,” he said. - PTI