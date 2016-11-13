Kirti Azad’s wife joins AAP

Suspended BJP leader and MP Kirti Azad’s wife Poonam Azad on Sunday joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
“I have joined the AAP because I can see it as the future,” Poonam Azad told the media here. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was present at the event.
She said the main reason for her to join the AAP was Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. “Jaitleyji is the main reason I have joined AAP because he had oppressed us a lot.”
“My husband Kirtiji tried to fight corruption and he was thrown out of the party (BJP),” said Poonam Azad, who contested against then Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit in the 2003 assembly polls.
Kirti Azad, elected to the Lok Sabha from Darbhanga in Bihar, was suspended by the BJP after he spoke against corruption in the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) when it was headed by now Finance Minister and BJP stalwart Arun Jaitley.
Poonam Azad was earlier one of the spokespersons of the Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party.
