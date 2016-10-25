Kidnapped make-up artist rescued from UP; 5 arrested

: Kidnapped from west Delhi’s Dwarka on Thursday night, a 23-year-old high-end bridal make-up artist was safely rescued from Uttar Pradesh. He had spent around 60 hours in a sedated state and was found tied to a cot when the police rescued him.

The kidnapped man, Abhishek Khetarpal, runs a bridal make-up beauty parlour by the name of ‘Shehnai’ in west Delhi’s Janakpuri. In the past, he has played the second lead in the Bhojpuri film ‘Chhabili’.

His services are mainly provided at the parlour itself. and it is rare that he visits his customers at their homes or elsewhere. “Aware of this, the kidnappers on Thursday night called him outside the Raddison Hotel in Dwarka on the pretext that a bride with a physical disability needed his service,” said Dependra Pathak, Joint CP (South-Western Range).

The unsuspecting artist visited the pre-designated meeting spot, but the very first few seconds of interaction with the callers made him realise something was wrong. “I was asked to get into my car without any questions,” Khetarpal said. He was immediately sedated using an injection and driven to the Delhi airport. The kidnappers parked his car at the airport and then drove him in their own car to Mahwa Dhanda, a remote village in Hardoi district of Uttar Pradesh.

Police alerted

Meanwhile, a passer-by outside the Raddison Hotel had sensed the interaction between Khetarpal and his kidnappers as something suspicious and informed the police. Khetarpal himself had showed great presence of mind by messaging his father immediately after he was kidnapped. “I used WhatsApp to send my GPS location as well as the phone number and name of the person who had called me for seeking my service,” Khetarpal told The Hindu .

His parents had immediately approached the police, But the first hurdle came when the victim’s phone was found switched off.

The first call was received almost 24 hours after the incident. The caller demanded a ransom of Rs 2 crore. Over the next 24 hours, two more ransom calls were received, but each time the callers’ locations were found at different places in Uttar Pradesh. With the help of the local police, the victim was rescued and five persons arrested from the spot. Hunt is on for a sixth accused.

The arrested men have been identified as Wasim, Deepak, Neeraj, Vinod and Nasir. The police said Wasim was earlier employed as a tailor at the boutique operated by Khetarpal’s mother.