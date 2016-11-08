Kidnapped infant recovered, 8 arrested

The police on Monday claimed to have solved a case in which a 26-days-old infant was kidnapped on October 19, by recovering the child and arresting eight members of a gang.

The gang would steal newborn boys as there was a huge demand from rich people, who did not have male children, police said.

NRI held

Three persons were arrested from Chandigarh, including an NRI. The London-based NRI had two girls and allegedly paid Rs 5 lakh for getting a male child, police said.

The arrested also include three women.

Dimple Jain, a resident of Ambala, was arrested for acting as a middleman. While Neetu Khanna from Patiala and Sefali Jindal were arrested for posing as health department officials and planning the kidnapping, police said. - PTI