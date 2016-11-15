Kidnap accused arrested in Lakhisarai

In a breakthrough in the kidnapping case of two brothers for extortion, the Special Task Force (STF) on Monday arrested the main accused Ranjit Mandal alias Ranjit Don in Lakhisarai district.
Superintendent of Police (SP) Ashok Kumar said the STF acting on a tip-off raided Baudh Nagar village and caught the accused from his relative’s house, where he had come to attend a shraddh, with the help of the local police.
Mandal is the main accused in the kidnapping of two brothers -- Suresh Chandra Sharma and Kapil Sharma -- who are the sons of a marble merchant Babulal Sharma, who hails from Rajasthan, Mr. Kumar said. The two brothers were abducted for ransom from Jai Prakash Narayan International Airport in Patna on October 22 soon after they alighted from a commercial flight for a business deal.
They were hid by the abductors at a hideout in the remote jungles in Lakhsarai for four days before they were rescued by the SIT headed by Manu Maharaj, the Senior Superintendent of Police of Patna district, on October 26 last. - PTI
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath
Please Email the Editor