Kidnap accused arrested in Lakhisarai

In a breakthrough in the kidnapping case of two brothers for extortion, the Special Task Force (STF) on Monday arrested the main accused Ranjit Mandal alias Ranjit Don in Lakhisarai district.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Ashok Kumar said the STF acting on a tip-off raided Baudh Nagar village and caught the accused from his relative’s house, where he had come to attend a shraddh, with the help of the local police.

Mandal is the main accused in the kidnapping of two brothers -- Suresh Chandra Sharma and Kapil Sharma -- who are the sons of a marble merchant Babulal Sharma, who hails from Rajasthan, Mr. Kumar said. The two brothers were abducted for ransom from Jai Prakash Narayan International Airport in Patna on October 22 soon after they alighted from a commercial flight for a business deal.

They were hid by the abductors at a hideout in the remote jungles in Lakhsarai for four days before they were rescued by the SIT headed by Manu Maharaj, the Senior Superintendent of Police of Patna district, on October 26 last. - PTI