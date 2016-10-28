Khattar meets martyr Sushil’s family, announces job to kin

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday met the family members of BSF constable Sushil Kumar, martyred in Jammu district on October 24, and announced a government job for a family member.

Mr. Khattar, who went to the martyr’s house at Pehowa near here, said all type of help would be provided to the family.

The Chief Minister said sacrifice of Sushil Kumar would not be allowed to go waste. He consoled martyr’s widow Sunita as well as other family members.

Later, addressing mediapersons, the Chief Minister said Sushil Kumar’s sacrifice will give new energy to the youths to protect nation.

Mortal remains of Sushil Kumar (47) were consigned to flames with full military honours in his hometown Pehowa on Tuesday.

Kumar was killed in heavy shelling and firing from automatic weapons by Pakistani troops along the International Border in Jammu district. - PTI