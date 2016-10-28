Delhi

Khattar meets martyr Sushil’s family, announces job to kin

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar with the family members of martyr Sushil Kumar at Pehowa in Kurukshetra on Thursday.- Photo: PTI

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar with the family members of martyr Sushil Kumar at Pehowa in Kurukshetra on Thursday.- Photo: PTI  

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday met the family members of BSF constable Sushil Kumar, martyred in Jammu district on October 24, and announced a government job for a family member.

Mr. Khattar, who went to the martyr’s house at Pehowa near here, said all type of help would be provided to the family.

The Chief Minister said sacrifice of Sushil Kumar would not be allowed to go waste. He consoled martyr’s widow Sunita as well as other family members.

Later, addressing mediapersons, the Chief Minister said Sushil Kumar’s sacrifice will give new energy to the youths to protect nation.

Mortal remains of Sushil Kumar (47) were consigned to flames with full military honours in his hometown Pehowa on Tuesday.

Kumar was killed in heavy shelling and firing from automatic weapons by Pakistani troops along the International Border in Jammu district. - PTI

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 30, 2020 9:34:20 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/Khattar-meets-martyr-Sushil%E2%80%99s-family-announces-job-to-kin/article16084078.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY