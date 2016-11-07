Keylong sees mercury below freezing point

Himachal Pradesh’s popular tourist resorts Shimla and Manali saw mercury falling on Sunday while the temperature in Keylong town plummeted below the freezing point for the first time in the season. Shimla recorded a minimum temperature of 8.8 degrees Celsius, the town’s lowest for the season, while Manali recorded 2.6 degrees.

Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti district was the coldest place in the State recording minus 0.9 degree Celsius, followed by Kalpa in Kinnaur district at 1.2 degrees. “Higher reaches of Lahaul-—Spiti have been recording up to minus seven degrees Celsius these days, but it’s normal temperature,” Meteorological Office Director Manmohan Singh told IANS.