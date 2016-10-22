Kejriwal to launch industry manifesto in Ludhiana on Oct. 23

The Aam Aadmi Party national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will release party’s trade and industry manifesto on October 23 in Ludhiana during his visit to the State.

Chairman Punjab Dialogue Committee Kanwar Sandhu and head Trade and Industry wing of AAP Aman Arora stated this here.

They alleged that the anti-traders policies of SAD-BJP forced the industrialists to shift their units to other States.

There is great need to reinstall the faith of the traders in the government by drafting pro-traders policies, they said.

During his three-day visit to Punjab, Mr Kejriwal will meet traders and industrialists in Ludhiana and Mandi Gobindgarh on October 23.

He will release the manifesto and address the community there.

On October 24, apart from paying respect at Gurdwara Damdama Sahib at Talwandi Sabo, he will interact with the traders at Bathinda and Jalandhar.

On the last day of his visit, Mr Kejriwal will visit Batala and Mohali to meet traders and will listen to the problems and possible solutions from the community, they said.

Talking about the trade and industry manifesto, Mr Sandhu said seven round of dialogues were organised with different sections of traders community, including commission agents, sheller owners, real estate, hoteliers and others, throughout the State.

The committee got more than 2000 written suggestions and many emails that helped the team to draft the manifesto, he said.

Mr Sandhu said the investor’s summits organised by the Punjab government were mere “eyewash” and “failed” to provide amicable environment to the industry forcing it to shift its base.

As per the records, more than 18,000 small and medium industry units have been shut down in recent years, he claimed.

Mr Arora said AAP would stand by the rights of traders community and will provide a healthy environment for doing business in the State. He said that land, sand and liquor mafia would be wiped out of the state if AAP forms the government in the state. - PTI