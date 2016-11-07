Kejriwal meets President, seeks non-partisan probe

: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday met President Pranab Mukherjee to seek his intervention in ensuring that JNU student Najeeb Ahmed, who has been missing since October 15, is brought back to campus safely.

Mr. Kejriwal alleged that as students from the RSS-backed ABVP were involved, there was a general perception that the Delhi Police as well as the Vice-Chancellor of the University had been acting in a partisan manner.

Formality

Speaking to the media after his interaction with Mr. Mukherjee, the CM said the President had assured him that he would seek a report from the Ministry of Home Affairs and the JNU administration on the missing student.

“People who were involved in the brawl with Najeeb were questioned by the police yesterday, 22 days after he went missing. That was also a formality. We have apprised the President of the matter. He has assured us that he will seek a report from the Delhi Police and JNU in this regard,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

Issues of importance

He also submitted a letter to the President in which he wrote “the fact that Delhi Police have not been able to trace the whereabouts of Najeeb raises serious concerns about the law and order situation in the Capital.” He added that it was shameful that students had to face lathi charge and insensitivity of the university administration while they were struggling to trace their friend.

The Chief Minister further said the university administration was indulging in acts of “omission” and “commission” to “shield” the accused students of the ABVP.

“Such partisan role cannot be expected from the administrators of a Central university. The V-C’s actions, far from creating trust , have gone on to accentuate distrust among students,” he said.