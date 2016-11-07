Kejriwal blames Haryana, Punjab for choking Delhi

The Capital has turned into a ‘gas chamber’ due to the alarming level of smog, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday as he primarily blamed stubble burning in neighbouring Punjab and Haryana for the problem. Mr. Kejriwal also said that the Centre needs to intervene to tackle the problem.

“Pollution has increased to an extent that Delhi resembles a gas chamber. Prima facie the biggest reason seems to be burning of stubble in agricultural fields in Haryana and Punjab in huge quantity,” Mr. Kejriwal said in a press conference on Saturday.

‘Centre must intervene’

Mr. Kejriwal said that measures such as odd-even restriction on vehicular movement will not be able to bring down the alarming levels of smog as initial studies suggest that the situation has been aggravated due to influx of pollutant-laden smoke from Punjab and Haryana, caused by stubble burning.

Meeting

The CM also met Union Environment Minister Anil Madhav Dave later in the day and requested that the Chief Ministers of the neighbouring States should be called for a meeting to find a solution to the problem. Mr. Dave said a meeting of State Environment Ministers will be held on Monday.

Mr. Kejriwal said that farmers needed to be given some alternatives and incentives to dissuade them from indulging in the traditional practise of stubble burning. He said the Delhi government has very few methods at its disposal and the Centre must intervene.

Few reports have put the volume of stubble being burned at around 16-20 million tonnes, Mr. Kejriwal said. He added that burning of firecrackers during Diwali marginally added to the pollution levels and farm fires are actually largely to blame for the situation.

Mr. Kejriwal said that the main sources of pollution inside the Capital are emissions from vehicles, dust, and garbage burning.

He also said that the Delhi government will be hiring an external agency soon to study the sources of pollution in Delhi.

