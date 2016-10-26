Delhi

Kejriwal, Gupta in Twitter spat

Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal locked horns on Twitter on Monday after the BJP MLA criticised the AAP government for “basking in the glory of petty work”.

After Mr. Gupta tweeted that the AAP had “nothing to show” for its 20 months in power but “routine road renovation work”, Mr. Kejriwal was “more than happy” to mistaken it as a compliment.

“I was referring to the inauguration of resurfacing works on important roads in South Delhi by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at a cost of Rs.41 crore which, in itself, is not really substantial but petty renovation work,” Mr. Gupta said.

Mr. Kejriwal, however, sarcastically thanked the LoP for acknowledging that the government was trying to work “in spite of all the hurdles put in its way by the BJP”.

Such “cosmetic works here and there”, the LoP retorted, could only be “a matter of pride for an inactive government”.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 30, 2020 7:05:07 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/Kejriwal-Gupta-in-Twitter-spat/article16081983.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY