Kejriwal, Gupta in Twitter spat

Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal locked horns on Twitter on Monday after the BJP MLA criticised the AAP government for “basking in the glory of petty work”.

After Mr. Gupta tweeted that the AAP had “nothing to show” for its 20 months in power but “routine road renovation work”, Mr. Kejriwal was “more than happy” to mistaken it as a compliment.

“I was referring to the inauguration of resurfacing works on important roads in South Delhi by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at a cost of Rs.41 crore which, in itself, is not really substantial but petty renovation work,” Mr. Gupta said.

Mr. Kejriwal, however, sarcastically thanked the LoP for acknowledging that the government was trying to work “in spite of all the hurdles put in its way by the BJP”.

Such “cosmetic works here and there”, the LoP retorted, could only be “a matter of pride for an inactive government”.