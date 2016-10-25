Karkardooma court shooting mastermind held

: The alleged mastermind of last year’s Karkardooma court shooting, in which a policeman died and three persons were injured, has been arrested.

While several suspects in the shooting have already been nabbed, Mohammad Azeem Ahmed’s arrest has opened up two murder cases allegedly involving him.

The recent of the two murders was reported from north-east Delhi’s Seelampur in May. The victim was a trader who was dragged out of his Seelampur office and shot dead by Ahmed and his men who also went on to take away his licensed revolver, said Ravindra Yadav, Joint CP (Crime).

It has now emerged that the trader was shot dead over suspicion that he had been informing the police about Ahmed and his associates’ involvement in extortion from illegal syndicates in the eastern and northern parts of the city.

The other murder was of a young woman in UP’s Amroha in 2012.

The victim, Rubina, was the live-in partner of Ahmed’s associate, Naazim. However, relations between the couple soured over time and she allegedly began threatening to expose the crimes involving Naazim.

Since Naazim felt blackmailed and was also not keen on marrying the woman, he and Ahmed decided to eliminate her.

In October 2012, she accompanied Naazim and Ahmed in a car to Amroha believing her live-in partner’s promise that he was planning to marry her.

However, she was strangulated on an isolated stretch mid-way. “The duo then burnt her face with acid to conceal her identity,” said the Joint CP.

The police took Ahmed to the spot where he had dumped Rubina’s body. Locals remembered that a woman’s body, with a charred face, had been recovered from the area within days of the murder.

Tracing the culprit

The police said Ahmed was arrested from G.B. Road on Thursday based on a tip-off. He had allegedly tried to fire at the police team that was waiting for him, but was overpowered after a scuffle.

The motive behind the firing inside Karkardooma Court in December last year was to eliminate some members of a rival gang who were undertrials at the time, said the police.

