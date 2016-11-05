Delhi

Jung returns AAP govt files on mohalla clinics

Face-off:One of the points raised by Raj Niwas was that the main file containing policy decisions governing the larger mohalla clinic project had not been shared with the L-G.File photo

Move may escalate into another row between AAP and Raj Niwas

Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung has returned the files relating to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s proposal to establish mohalla clinics at school campuses under its jurisdiction.

The decision to return the file pertaining to the extension of the primary healthcare initiative to government-run schools back to the AAP dispensation, according to a source, was based on key observations related to current rules and guidelines.

Incidentally, the move came in the wake of Mr. Jung’s refusal to give post-facto approval to, and directing the Delhi government to revoke the appointment of, 15 lawyers on its legal team here on Thursday.

According to a senior government official, objections raised by Raj Niwas were based on specific guidelines that form the core of the Delhi School Education Act and are related to issues of land use, access to outsiders, and the utilisation of government school campuses for activities other than teaching.

Main file not shared with L-G?

One of the most significant points raised by Raj Niwas, according to a source, was related to the fact that the main file containing policy decisions governing the larger mohalla clinic project had not been shared with the L-G or granted approval by him.

The file could, another official observed, be sent back to Raj Niwas for fresh approval after the necessary points objected to by the L-G had been addressed.

At a recent meeting called to discuss the prevailing health situation in the Capital, the Delhi government had requested that its plan to expand the currently functional 100-odd mohalla clinics running as pilots to 1,000 “proceed without hindrance.”

In a move which has the potential to escalate into yet another row between the AAP government and Raj Niwas, Mr. Jung had, on Thursday, returned the file pertaining to the appointment of lawyers by it to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the Law portfolio, asking him to revoke an order to appoint 12 advocates-on-record and three arguing counsels.



The objections raised were based on specific guidelines that form the core of the Delhi School Education Act



Printable version | Jun 9, 2020 12:35:44 AM |

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

