Jung hampered work, says Maliwal

Reacting to the summons, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal slammed former Lieutenant-Governor Najeeb Jung for not letting the women’s panel function properly.

Ms. Maliwal said that she is being framed for working diligently, and accused Mr. Jung of holding only one meeting on women’s safety during his tenure.

‘Have worked hard’

Taking on her predecessor Barkha Shukla Singh, Ms. Maliwal said that while Ms. Singh took up only one case in eight years, she had taken up 12,000 cases and three lakh calls in one year.

“It means working hard is a crime,” Ms. Maliwal said. “I have been fighting against the system and now today I have become an accused. But I will fight this battle for the rights of women.”

“So many people do not work. I will wait for the day when an FIR is registered against such people and charge-sheet will be filed against so many. I will present my side in the court and have faith that I will get justice,” Ms. Maliwal said.

Previous DCW chief

The Anti-Corruption Branch had taken up the probe against Ms. Maliwal on a complaint by Ms. Singh, who alleged that several AAP supporters were given plum posts in the women’s panel. An FIR was registered against Ms. Maliwal on September 20 last year. The chargesheet was filed on December 21 last year.