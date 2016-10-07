Jung, Delhi government chalk out detailed plan to tackle health crisis

Following a fresh Supreme Court directive, Lieutenant-Governor Najeeb Jung on Thursday chaired a meeting with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Health Minister Satyendar Jain to chalk out an action plan to control the vector-borne disease outbreak in Delhi.

The L-G’s office said the detailed plan discussed during the meeting will be submitted to the apex court during the next hearing on October 17.

The Supreme Court had, earlier in the day, expressed disappointment over the outcome of Wednesday's meeting between Mr. Jung and the Delhi government, asking them to hold another meeting in the evening to firm up steps to check the spread of vector-borne diseases.

In accordance with the court’s order, Mr. Jung held the meeting at the LG Secretariat at 5:30 pm where senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, who is amicus curiae in the matter, was also present and expressed his views on how to tackle the crisis.

“The suggestions made by learned Amicus Curiae Colin Gonsalves were taken up for discussion and largely agreed upon by all present. It has been decided that an action plan shall be drawn out based on discussions held and placed before the Supreme Court,” Raj Niwas said in a statement issued after the meeting.

Even as details about the action plan were not divulged, officials said measures to combat the outbreak were “discussed thoroughly” and a future action plan was expected to be chalked out soon.