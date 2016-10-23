Delhi

Jobs to kin of martyrs only on merit: DGP

The jobs to the family members of the martyred policemen will be considered on the basis of only merit, DGP Punjab Police Suresh Arora said on Saturday.

Speaking at an event organised on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day, Arora said steps are being taken to implement the new system where jobs to the widows and family members of the martyrs will be handed only on the basis of merit.

He also said that the Centre has sanctioned two armed battalions for Punjab and they will be deployed in the border areas of the State.

He said these battalions will be the “second line of defence.”

“Those battalions will be deployed near the border areas,” he said.

To counter the growing threat of terrorism and rampant drug abuse in the State, he said the basic structure of the police department has to be strengthened and a fund of Rs 106 crore has been sanctioned by the Centre in this regard especially in the aftermath of the Dinanagar and Pathankot terror attacks.

- PTI

May 22, 2020 6:03:09 PM

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

