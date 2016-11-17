Jewellery shops remain shut

Gold and jewellery establishments in the Capital remained shut for the sixth day on Wednesday after the Income Tax Department carried out surveys, following reports of alleged profiteering and efforts at tax evasion after the government’s demonetisation move.

The government had last week demonetised high denomination Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 notes to flush out black money.

However, there were reports of people rushing to buy gold in a big way, prompting the I-T Department to carry out surveys of some bullion deals. — PTI