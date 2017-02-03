Delhi

Jewel thief nabbed

A domestic help was caught with jewellery worth ₹40 lakh, which he had stolen from a house in Karnal, by an alert policeman.

Constable Sandeep, posted at the entry point of ISBT Anand Vihar, saw the accused, Anender, with a bag. On checking it, he found the jewellery. “Anender could not give a satisfactory reply when questioned and was arrested,” said the police.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 6, 2020 1:28:56 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/Jewel-thief-nabbed/article17151702.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY