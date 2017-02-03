Jewel thief nabbed

A domestic help was caught with jewellery worth ₹40 lakh, which he had stolen from a house in Karnal, by an alert policeman.

Constable Sandeep, posted at the entry point of ISBT Anand Vihar, saw the accused, Anender, with a bag. On checking it, he found the jewellery. “Anender could not give a satisfactory reply when questioned and was arrested,” said the police.