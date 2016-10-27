Jawahar Bagh case: statements of three accused recorded

The single-member judicial commission probing the Jawahar Bagh violence case has recorded the statements of three main accused inside the Mathura Jail.

“The statement of the accused Chandan Bose, Veeresh Yadav and Rakesh Babu Gupta were recorded inside the jail on Tuesday since they had requested the Commission to record their statements,” said Pramod Kumar Goel, secretary to the Commission, headed by Justice (Retd) Mirza Imtiaz Murtaza.

Mr Goel said their statements were recorded inside the jail considering their security.

He said, 134 people have so far deposed before the commission and their statements have been recorded.

“While few advocates also recorded their statements, the statement of District Horticulture officer Mukesh Kumar was also recorded,” he said.

He said recording the statement of five sub-inspectors, who were directly or indirectly associated with the Jawahar Bagh case by virtue of them being on duty, is on the cards.

Advocate Omveer Saraswat, who is among the 10 advocates who recorded their statements, alleged the Jawahar Bagh incident happened due to “mishandling” of the situation by the district administration.

“Had stern action been taken on the half dozen FIRs, and power supply to the Jawahar Bagh not restored, the inmates would have automatically vacated it,” Mr Saraswat said.

- PTI