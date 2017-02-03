Jamia invites applications, six new courses on offer

: Jamia Millia Islamia has invited online applications for admissions to UG, PG, Diploma, Advance Diploma, and Certificate courses for the academic year 2017-18.

Forms available online

In a statement issued on Thursday, the University said admission forms were available on www.jmicoe.in.

Online applications are also available for admission to six new courses- LL.M (Executive), Diploma in Pharmacy (Unani), Bachelor of Hotel Management , Bachelor of Tourism and Travel Management and Master and Tourism and Travel Management (all self-financed) and MA (International Relations-West Asian Studies) Regular.

Deadline on March 3

The last date for filing online applications for all courses is March 3, the University said. Filing of online applications for admission to B.Tech and B. Arch courses has been underway since December 10.