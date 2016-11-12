Jamia holds annual convocation

Minister of State for Human Resource Development Mahendranath Pandey said that the decision to demonetise Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes will help the younger generation in fulfilling their aspirations, such as owning a house, as the move will drive out black money from the market.
Mr. Pandey was speaking at Jamia Millia Islamia’s annual convocation on Friday.
The convocation was held on National Education Day, which is the birth anniversary of India’s first Education Minister Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, who was also part of the 18-member foundation committee of the university.
Excellence
A total of 4,627 degrees and diplomas were awarded to students from different Faculties, Departments and Centres who successfully completed M.Phil., Post-graduation, Graduation and Diploma courses in 2015.
Gold medals were presented to 169 toppers and 263 Ph. D. degrees were awarded to those research scholars whose results were notified up to October, 2016.
Vice-chancellor Talat Ahmed, delivering his annual address, enlisted the achievements of the university in the last one year and said that Jamia was “on the threshold of a new innings as it was nearing its centenary year in 2020.” He asked the HRD and the UGC for all help to the university as it completes 100 years.”
