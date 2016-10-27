Jamia Millia Islamia joins National Digital Library

Adding to the attempts at digitisation of the Jamia Millia Islamia campus, the university has joined the National Digital Library (NDL) Project initiated by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD), which will enable its students and researchers to access large amounts of data through a single window search.

The NDL is a pan-India knowledge repository and the Dr. Zakir Husain Library has joined 75 other institutions that are a part of it. Every faculty member and student of JMI will have an account to access the database.

‘Immense benefits’

‘Talat Ahmad, Vice Chancellor, JMI said that a project like this is of tremendous national interest as now, individual libraries can be spared the expensive exercise of paying for large number of e-journals and databases, and instead access all of it through NDL on a single platform. “Both students and institutions will benefit immensely from this project,” he said.

NDL is a project under the MHRD’s National Mission on Education through Information and Communication Technology (NMEICT) will allow integrated knowledge gathering on diverse topics across disciplines.

P. P. Das, Joint Principal Investigator, NDL Project said that as of now, 75 institutions across the country are contributing to NDL. India, with the largest enrolment of students in the world, besides its linguistic diversity, posits a big challenge in building a platform like this, said Mr. Das.

He added that the aim with NDL was to be ‘inclusive and open’.

NDL provides access to resources from all educational areas and domains through various formats like books, journals, magazines, theses, question papers, video lectures, and web courses in 25 languages for school to PG level.

Students, researchers will be able to

access large amounts of data through a single search