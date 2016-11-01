Delhi

Jain to visit landfill sites

Public Works Department (PWD) and Health Minister Satyendar Jain willsoon lead a delegation of his Cabinet colleagues to each landfill site in Delhi seeking “personalised solutions” for issues related to the management of solid waste as identified by experts.

Mr. Jain, who heads the inter-ministerial task force to combat air pollution and solid waste management in Delhi, will be accompanied by Environment Minister Imran Hussain, Delhi Jal Board Chairperson Kapil Mishra and a team of experts to Bhalswa and Ghazipur, a senior government official said.

“The task force has been directed to visit landfill sites to identify issues with solid waste management. The panel has been directed to submit its recommendations to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal,” said an official.

Last week, Mr. Jain had announced several measures in a move to make Delhi self-reliant in processing and re-using garbage, instead of adding it to towering mounds at landfill sites.



