Jain plans defamation case against Najeeb Jung

A day after former Lt Governor Najeeb Jung alleged nepotism in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and tagged his name in specific instances, Health Minister Satyendar Jain responded with counter allegations of these being attempts by Mr. Jung at “settling scores” by making “baseless charges.”

According to sources, Mr Jain might file a defamation case against Mr. Jung in his individual capacity.

In a television interview on Wednesday, Mr Jung made a series of comments against several persons, including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

On his part, Mr. Jain said his daughter, Saumya, was never appointed by the government in any capacity and she had merely worked as a volunteer in a mohalla clinic.

He accused Mr. Jung of “lying” over the case involving Nikunj Aggarwal, a relative of Mr. Kejriwal’s wife. Mr. Jain said Mr Aggarwal was never sent on a trip to China as claimed by Mr. Jung.

“All his allegations are based on lies. His (Mr Aggarwal’s) passport can be checked to see whether he went to China or not. As far as Saumya is concerned, she was never appointed and was working as a volunteer. She did not take any money,” Mr. Jain told reporters.

Appointments by Maliwal

On appointments made by Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal, Mr. Jain said an expanded workforce was necessitated due to her redoubled efforts in taking up cases.

“This is all keeping the Punjab polls (on February 4) in mind and it seems he (Jung) is campaigning. He should lead a peaceful post-retirement life which he so wanted. Why is he creating nuisance,” he asked.

On Mr. Jung’s claim that the government had set up a counter IB like structure, Mr. Jain said, “We have just created an anti-corruption helpline.”