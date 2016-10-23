Delhi

Jahangirpuri building collapses

A four-storey building collapsed in north-west Delhi’s Jahangirpuri on Friday night. No casualties were reported as the residents were evacuated and the authorities alerted well in time.

The impact of the collapse, which was reported from Jahangirpuri’s D-Block, was felt in the next building too, which suffered damages. Officials said the adjacent building has also been evacuated.

Prima facie it appears that a poor foundation caused the collapse. The immediate trigger, however, was ongoing construction on the fourth floor.

Residents on the first three floors had rushed out after feeling tremors on Friday. The building was evacuated soon after with the authorities on standby. The building gave way barely half an hour after evacuation.



No casualties were reported as the residents were evacuated and the authorities alerted



A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 23, 2020 4:00:37 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/Jahangirpuri-building-collapses/article16078986.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY