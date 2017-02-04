JNU to continue with deprivation points system

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration on Friday said that after detailed deliberation on the University Grants Commission’s May 2016 notification on admission into M. Phil and Ph.D programmes, the Steering Committee of Admission has decided that the current practice of deprivation points given to relevant students in the final selection for admission will continue.

Three-tier entrance test

The university decided that there will be a three-tier entrance test comprising a qualifying test (OMR type) where all students need to get 50% for moving on to the next stage of descriptive type written test and viva-voce. The ratio of weightage for descriptive type written test and viva-voce should be 80:20. The university said that it would seek legal opinion on applying reservation system at the first qualifying test where the qualifying marks is 50%.

It was decided that questions related to research methodology and domain knowledge would be part of the qualifying test and course outline of research methodology and relevant books on it would be prescribed for the benefit of the candidates.

As regards to the student intake for admission is concerned, officials said that multiple suggestions were made. The university said in a statement that “While several members were in favour of phased implementation of a policy that would lead to adoption of the UGC Regulations, student representatives expressed their opposition to any reduction in the intake.” The university said that all the issues discussed will be taken up with the UGC officials before finalising the admission policy.

Disciplinary notices issued

JNU administration also reached out to the students who were on hunger strike to call off their protest. Some students were also served disciplinary notices for pitching tents outside the Administration Block.

The JNUSU, refusing to call of their protests, alleged that the administration has manipulated the minutes of the admission committee meeting again and in a haste to implement UGC Gazette Notification, ignored concerns raised by the student community, teachers and different centres and schools.