JNU student found dead in hostel

A Ph.D student of Jawaharlal Nehru University was found dead in his hostel room on Tuesday.

The deceased, J.R. Philemon, was a native of Senapti district in Manipur and was pursuing his Ph.D in West Asia studies, the police said. He was staying in the Brahmaputra hostel.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ishwar Singh said Philemon had not been seen by other students for the past three days.

While no one suspected anything amiss all these days, some students of the hostel complained of foul smell emanating from his room on Tuesday evening.

“The students informed the university staff who alerted us. We broke open the door in the presence of the students and staff and found Philemon’s decomposed body in the room,” Mr. Singh said.

No suicide note

While no suicide note was found, the DCP said the most likely cause of death was overdose of alcohol. “The deceased was a heavy drinker. That appears to have caused his death. Since his hostel room was found locked from inside, there does not seem to be any foul play,” said Mr. Singh. No external injury marks were found on the body. Given the extent of decomposition of the body, Philemon had been dead for at least two days, the police said. The body has been sent for post-mortem and the exact cause of death would be known only after the autopsy report is received, the police said.

The police have recorded the statements of people known to the deceased as well as those who were present at the time of breaking open of the hostel door.

No case in this connection had been registered till late on Tuesday night.