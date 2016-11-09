JNU rape victim gives evidence against accused

A Jawaharlal Nehru University student, who was allegedly raped by a fellow student, recorded her evidence before a Delhi court on Tuesday. JNU student Anmol Ratan is accused of sexually assaulting the victim, a fellow student, in his hostel room on campus.

According to sources, she reiterated the charges levelled against the accused before the Delhi Police and in her statement before a Metropolitan Magistrate under Section 164 of the CrPC. Police said since evidence remained inconclusive, she will record her testimony on December 14. Earlier in the day, the police filed a supplementary charge-sheet in the case, annexing the call details of the victim and the accused, along with fingerprint and forensic reports.

According to the complaint, the prosecutrix had on June 20 written on her Facebook page asking if anyone had a copy of the film Sairat . The same day, the accused messaged her saying he had a copy of the film. However, no meeting materialised between them. The accused sent her a message via WhatsApp on August 17, asking if she still wanted a copy of the film. At 10.30 p.m. on August 20, the accused brought the prosecutrix to his hostel room after she told him that she would collect the film from his hostel. Both had drinks in his room. After sometime, the accused allegedly raped her. He even forced her to stay naked, the complaint added.

Murder threat

Threatening to kill anyone who loved her, the accused allegedly stated that he loved her. He also told the prosecutrix that he had pretended to have a copy of the film to get her in his room. The prosecutrix managed to escape around 2.30 p.m. when the accused went to the washroom.